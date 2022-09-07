2023 Royal Rumble Host City Announced

WWE's annual Royal Rumble event will be returning to the Alamodome in 2023.

The company announced the venue will host the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in a news statement shared on its official website Wednesday (September 7).

San Antonio has hosted the Royal Rumble three times previously, which includes the 1997 and 2017 installments at the Alamodome and the 2007 event at the AT&T Center.

“We are thrilled to bring back one of WWE’s most exciting events of the year to San Antonio,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said via WWE.com. “Royal Rumble will bring tens of thousands of WWE fans from around the world to the Alamodome, bringing both an incredible economic boost to our beautiful city and community outreach events that will give back in a multitude of ways.”

“WWE is honored that Royal Rumble will serve as one of the cornerstones of the Alamodome’s 30th Anniversary celebration,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John P. Saboor. “We are thankful to Mayor Nirenberg, Steve Zito and the entire staff at the Alamodome who were essential in making this historic return to San Antonio possible.”

The Royal Rumble will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally on January 28.

The event will be headlined by two 30-men and 30-women competing in its namesake matches to determine the No. 1 contenders for the men's and women's world championships at WrestleMania.