Shaq Served FTX Lawsuit At Former FTX Arena

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was served a summons and complain in the class action filed against him and others in relation to the collapse of FTX at the formerly named FTX Arena on Tuesday (May 23) night, attorney Adam Moskowitz told ProFootballTalk.

O'Neal was at the now-Kaseya Center for TNT's coverage of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

“He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics,” Moskowitz said. “We watched the prior Heat/Celtics game, so knew he would be in the outside broadcasting booth where fans were right next door.”

The Moskowitz Law Firm previously tweeted that O'Neal was served the class action suit outside his house on April 16, as well as a new lawsuit over the Astrals Project, an NFT/crypto offering.