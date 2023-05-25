Three destinations in Georgia are being recognized as being some of the best places for a quick getaway from your busy life. Travel + Leisure searched around the southern United States to find some great destinations for a quick trip, compiling a list of 25 of the best weekend getaways in the South, and three spots in Georgia managed to make the cut.

Of Georgia's must-visit cities and destinations, Savannah, Saint Simons Island and Macon each earned spots as three of the best weekend getaways in the South, Savannah with its stunning atmosphere and incredible restaurant scene (not to mention its proximity to the best beach in Georgia), Saint Simons Island for its beautiful views of nature and fun outdoor activities, and Macon for its connection to film and music and all-around entertainment.

Here's what the site had to say:

"With well-preserved architecture and oaks dripping with Spanish moss, Savannah is easy to fall in love with. A spotlight has been thrown on the city's dining scene in recent years; splashy new openings like The Grey and Common Thread have impressed diners with their Southern hospitality and memorable takes on Georgia-grown ingredients."

"Drive an hour and a half south of Savannah and you find yourself on Saint Simons Island, part of Georgia's Golden Isles chain. Mother nature runs the show here, and it's not always easy to tell where the land ends and the water begins. Expect rivers and creeks surrounded by salt marsh, live oak trees draped with moss (best seen at Avenue of the Oaks), and knockout beaches sweeping along the Atlantic. All that nature time can be peppered with (extremely scenic) golfing, biking, fishing, and visiting an impressive slew of historic sites."

The birthplace of Otis Redding and Little Richard, the adopted home of the Allman Brothers, and the hometown of country star Jason Aldean, Macon is a small town that's made a big dent in history — musical and otherwise. It's home to prehistoric Indigenous sites, thousands of National Register-listed buildings, and the Tubman Museum honoring African American art and culture. It's not called the 'Festival Capital of Georgia' for nothing: Events celebrating music, film, Indigenous culture, sports, and more dominate the Macon calendar."

Check out the full list at Travel + Leisure to read up on more of the best weekend getaways around the South.