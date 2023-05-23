Summer's nearly here and with the sun shining bright longer each day and the warm weather heating up, the beach may be calling your name.

Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for your summer getaway (Yes — even landlocked states have some incredible beaches too!). According to the site:

"While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it's pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun."

So which spot in Georgia was named the best beach in the state?

Mid Beach (Tybee Island)

It may not come as much of a surprise given Tybee Island's reputation as being one of the best beach towns in America, but Mid Beach on Tybee Island claimed the top spot as Georgia's best beach. According to Tybee Island's website, Mid Beach has "an attractive atmosphere" with great restaurants and beautiful lodging right along the beach.

Here's what RD had to say:

"This unspoiled beach on the most northern of Georgia's barrier islands offers visitors a legendary fort, lighthouse, resorts, and nearly endless outdoor recreation. Of course, the beach itself is the star! Bring buckets and shovels because the sand of Mid Beach is ideal for castle construction."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best beaches around the country.