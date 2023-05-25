Jimmy Garoppolo Underwent Secret Surgery: Report

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly underwent secret surgery shortly after signing with the team as a free agent in March, league sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic on Thursday (May 25).

Garoppolo's recovery timeline has not yet been determined and head coach Josh McDaniels acknowledged that he "could be" out until at least training camp while addressing his absence from the team's OTA practices this week.

“He’s going through his process just like we knew he would,” McDaniels said via The Athletic. “Nothing has happened that would surprise us based on the information we had.”

Garoppolo suffered a left foot injury that concluded his final season with the San Francisco 49ers on December 6, 2022, which was initially believed by the team to be a Lisfranc fracture. The veteran quarterback signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract, which includes $33.75 million in total guarantees, with the Raiders in March.

Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while leading the 49ers to a 7-3 record during his 10 starts in 11 appearances, taking over for an injured Trey Lance in Week 2 before suffering a foot injury and being replaced by rookie Brock Purdy. The Niners had publicly expressed interest in moving on from Garoppolo, who was acquired by the franchise in 2017, despite injuries and uncertainty to both Lance and Purdy.

San Francisco was eliminated from the postseason in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles i the NFC Championship Game, which saw Purdy get injured on the team's opening drive with both Lance and Garoppolo unable to play.