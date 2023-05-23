Kyle Shanahan Addresses Brock Purdy's Recovery Timeframe

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said there's no set timetable for quarterback Brock Purdy's recovery, but the team is "hoping for Week 1," ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.

Shanahan said he was optimistic that Purdy would be ready to play in the Niners' seasoner opener and said he doesn't "have any reason to think otherwise" as of Tuesday (May 23).

Purdy "underwent successful surgery" on his injured throwing arm elbow and is expected "to start a throwing progression program in three months," the team announced on its official website in March.

"San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery with renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister this morning," the Niners said. "Dr. Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy's right elbow. Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months."