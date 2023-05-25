Offset also played his final song with the late TakeOff, which was recorded last summer. He was extremely excited about the record, but eventually his mood turned grim as he began to reflect on the Migos rapper's death. Offset met Take and Quavo while they were in the sixth grade. Quavo is TakeOff's uncle, but they're only three years apart. Although fans believed all three were related, Offset is only a play cousin and is not biologically tied to his former groupmates. Nonetheless, the death of TakeOff is still a painful subject for 'Set to talk about.



“It’s hard for me to talk about s**t right now,” Offset sadly muttered. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man...Talking about all this s**t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s**t hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s**t feels fake, bro."



“I get through my day thinking it’s fake," he added. "And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”



Offset has been teasing his album since last year. He previously dropped songs like "54321" and "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo. As of this report, a release date has not been revealed. Read Variety's full interview now and check out another interesting segment from the feature below.