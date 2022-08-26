Offset Taps Bella Hadid To Star In 'Code' Video With Moneybagg Yo
By Tony M. Centeno
August 26, 2022
Offset taps model Bella Hadid to star in the aesthetically pleasing visuals for his newest solo effort alongside Moneybagg Yo.
On Friday, August 26, the Migos rapper dropped off his new song "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo. The song, which is produced by Arji, Money Musik and Veyis, Offset calls out the fakeness around him and reflects on his own wealth. He also reflects on his solo journey so far and brags about having the "baddest b***h on my arm." 'Bagg closes out the record with his fresh verse. In the artistic visuals, Bella Hadid acts as the main muse as she rocks shimmering pieces from Balenciaga.
"I been focused on me (Let's go), Hundred racks in the brief," Offset raps. "I had shackles on feet, I adapt in the street (Adapt)/I drip sauce in my sleep (Drip, sauce), Baddest b***h on my arm, n***as wish they was me (Was me)/I'ma do n***as wrong, they was doubting on me."
"Code" is Offset latest solo effort following his Baby Keem-produced track "54321." Earlier this month, the Georgia native began teasing his second solo album, which will drop via Motown Records. He recently hopped on Twitter to answer fans' questions about the project.
"Fun excitement realness," Offset tweeted in response to a fan's question about the direction of the album. "More relatable subjects to right now and way more fun and turnt."
As of this report, Offset hasn't confirmed the album's release date. He's currently focused on resolving the issues with Migos' label Quality Control over the rights to his solo music. While they sort out the specifics of his future solo catalog, watch the video for his new song "Code" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE