Offset Taps Bella Hadid To Star In 'Code' Video With Moneybagg Yo

"I been focused on me (Let's go), Hundred racks in the brief," Offset raps. "I had shackles on feet, I adapt in the street (Adapt)/I drip sauce in my sleep (Drip, sauce), Baddest b***h on my arm, n***as wish they was me (Was me)/I'ma do n***as wrong, they was doubting on me."



"Code" is Offset latest solo effort following his Baby Keem-produced track "54321." Earlier this month, the Georgia native began teasing his second solo album, which will drop via Motown Records. He recently hopped on Twitter to answer fans' questions about the project.



"Fun excitement realness," Offset tweeted in response to a fan's question about the direction of the album. "More relatable subjects to right now and way more fun and turnt."



As of this report, Offset hasn't confirmed the album's release date. He's currently focused on resolving the issues with Migos' label Quality Control over the rights to his solo music. While they sort out the specifics of his future solo catalog, watch the video for his new song "Code" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE