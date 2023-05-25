The Best Place To Live In Colorado

Figuring out where your next home is can be quite a headache. Future residents need to figure out housing, living costs, the job market, safety, and what benefits these new areas bring. Luckily, Niche revealed the best places to live in every state for 2023.

Researchers determined their rankings "based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Holly Hills, a Denver suburb, was named Colorado's best place to live! It got high marks in public schools, nightlife, family-friendliness, health and fitness, and more. The website also provided more insight into what makes this spot appealing:

"Living in Holly Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Holly Hills there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and retirees live in Holly Hills... The public schools in Holly Hills are highly rated."

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in Colorado, according to Niche:

Holly Hills (Denver) Cherry Creek (Denver) Castle Pines (Denver) Inverness (Denver) Greenwood Village (Denver) Superior (Denver) North Park Hill (Denver) Highlands Ranch (Denver) Cherry Hills Village (Denver) Congress Park (Denver)

Check out the full rankings on niche.com.