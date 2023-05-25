The Best Place To Live In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

May 25, 2023

Downtown of Tampa
Photo: Getty Images

Figuring out where your next home is can be quite a headache. Future residents need to figure out housing, living costs, the job market, safety, and what benefits these new areas bring. Luckily, Niche revealed the best places to live in every state for 2023.

Researchers determined their rankings "based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Hyde Park, a neighborhood in Tampa, was named Florida's best place to live! It got high marks in nightlife, family-friendliness, weather, health and fitness, and more. The website also provided more insight into what makes this spot appealing:

"Living in Hyde Park offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Hyde Park there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Hyde Park... The public schools in Hyde Park are highly rated."

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in Florida, according to Niche:

  1. Hyde Park (Spanishtown Creek, Tampa) 
  2. North Quarter (Orlando)
  3. Harbour Island (Tampa)
  4. Audubon Park (Orlando) 
  5. Black Park (Tampa)
  6. Palma Ceia West (Tampa)
  7. Tampa
  8. Palma Ceia Pines (Tampa)
  9. Orlando
  10. Lake Davis/Greenwood (Orlando)

Check out the full rankings on niche.com.

