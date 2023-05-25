Travis Scott Says He Wants To Go Back To School After His Music Career Ends

Later on in his design alphabet, Scott shared his thoughts on brutalism, cars, drawing, engineering and so forth until he gets down to the end of the list. Once he got to "U," he shared his thoughts about his upcoming album Utopia. Scott has been teasing the project for the past few years. Without giving too much away, he explained how he feels about the album's direction.



"I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time," Scott said. "They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that utopia is real."



Scott is clearly ready to release the album to the world. Earlier this month, he previewed the project for the Houston Astros ahead of their recent game against the Chicago Cubs. While he hasn't confirmed the release date, Utopia is expected to drop sometime in June. Read the full feature now.