Diddy Drops 'Song Of The Summer' With City Girls & Fabolous

"I'm act badder," Fabolous raps. "Send it to the yard and it came back fatter, She keepin' it a hundred, got throw a sack at her/Heard she got a man, don't none of that matter."



Diddy took to social media on Thursday to announce the song's arrival. In a video he posted to his Instagram timeline, the veteran artist declared "Act Bad" will be the "song of the summer."



“We all teamed up together to drop the song of the summer,” he said about the record. “It’s gonna be an 'Act Bad' summer.”



"Act Bad" arrives a few months after Diddy hopped on the remix of Metro Boomin's "Creepin'" (Remix). He's been a lot more active in the music scene after he dropped his first solo record in five years "Gotta Move On" with Bryson Tiller and recently teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR for "Sex In The Porsche." The two aforementioned songs are expected to appear on Diddy's upcoming album which is set to arrive this year.



Watch the official video for Diddy's "Act Bad" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE