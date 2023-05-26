With a history dating back centuries, America has a storied past that you can learn even more about in some pretty unique places. Shermans Travel knows how dedicated history buffs are to learning more about the past and how it influenced where America is today, so it looked for some of the oldest places around the country and compiled a list of the best historic town in each state, from gold mining towns out west to revolutionary sites that date back to America's founding.

So which Ohio town was named the best historic in the state?

Hamilton

Located about 20 miles outside of Cincinnati, Hamilton has several sites recognizing America's past, including a monument at the former site of Fort Hamilton dedicated to those who served and died for their country.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The town of Hamilton is named after — you guessed it — Alexander Hamilton. History fanatics can check out an 1804-era log cabin and visit the Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers Monument. Hamilton is also known as The City of Sculpture for its collection of 40-plus public works, delighting art enthusiasts of all ages."

Check out the full list of each state's most historic town at shermanstravel.com.