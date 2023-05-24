Historic Ohio Ice Cream Shop Among The Oldest In America
By Sarah Tate
May 24, 2023
Whether in a cone, cup or bowl, ice cream is a great way to cool down on a hot summer day or simply treat yourself to a nice sweet snack. While you can find incredible scoops at newer spots with unique flavor combinations, some of the best ice cream can be found at shops that have been around for decades churning out tried-and-true recipes sure to please.
Cheapism searched around the country for the oldest ice cream shops in America, compiling a list of 20 must-try creameries that have managed to stand the test of time and garner generations of customers. One longtime favorite in Ohio even managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site:
"From shops that have brightened people's days during the Depression to those that opened as far back as the 19th century, each one offers a taste of that delicious history."
So which spot in Ohio is one of the oldest ice cream shops in the U.S.?
Graeter's Hyde Park
This longtime Cincinnati shop celebrated its 100th birthday last year. Graeter's Hyde Park is located at 2704 Erie Avenue in Cincinnati.
Here's what the site had to say:
"With a history dating back to 1870 when Louis Graeter began selling ice cream at street markets, the first Graeter's ice cream shop opened in Hyde Park using a unique French Pot process to craft sundaes and other sweets. It kept that process even while expanding throughout the Midwest. Be sure to try its ice creams made with real fruit and double-dip sodas made with sparkling soda water, a choice of fountain syrups, and a scoop of vanilla."
Check out the full list at Cheapism to read up on more of the oldest ice cream shops in the country.