You don't have to fly halfway across the world to Italy to find incredible pasta, lovingly made and mixed with fresh, flavorful ingredients for a dish you'll never forget. You don't even have to leave the state!

Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood searched around the country to find the most amazing pasta you can get this side of the Atlantic, compiling a list of the best pasta dish in each state, from "creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce" to "inventive creations and new takes on the classics."

So which restaurant serves up the best pasta in Tennessee?

The Bar-B-Q Shop

Given its name, this Memphis restaurant is obviously more known for its barbecue, but the BBQ spaghetti being named the best of the best in the entire state. This unique dish may not be what you first think of when you consider a great bowl of pasta, but one bite will prove why it is receiving praise.

The Bar-B-Q Shop is located at 1782 Madison Avenue in Memphis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Tennessee's best pasta:

"An incredibly simple yet delicious dish from The Bar-B-Q Shop, this BBQ spaghetti combines the best of Italian food with Memphis' signature barbecue flavor. The dish pairs pasta with chopped onions and green bell peppers, and is topped with barbecued pulled pork, drenched in the restaurant's signature Dancing Pigs Bar-B-Que Sauce."

