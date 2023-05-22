Historic Tennessee Eatery Named One Of America's Top Road Trip Restaurants

Road trips are a great way to see the beauty and expanse of what America has to offer in an a way that is up close and personal, but driving for hours on end is sure to work up an appetite. Fortunately there are plenty of incredible diners, roadside restaurants and highway hidden gems that you can stop at for a bite to eat and sample some of the local flavor of wherever you happen to be at that moment.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of restaurants that are the perfect addition to any road trip around the country, including one restaurant right here in Tennessee. According to the site, the list includes a motley crew of fun spots, "from a drive-in serving baked potato-shaped ice cream to an alien-themed truck stop."

So which Tennessee eatery was named among the best road trip restaurants in the country?

Little Top Drive Thru

This unique restaurant in Greeneville, located in East Tennessee, is a destination you simply have to experience for yourself whenever passing through! Little Top Drive Thru is located at 507 N. Main Street in Greeneville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Hungry on the drive to Virginia from Tennessee? Stop in at Little Top Drive Thru. Everything at this historic fast food place is good — but if you only order one thing, make it the chip burger. It's chipped ham, salad, and sauce in a bun, and customers can't get enough of it. The milkshakes are also said to be the best in town."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best roadside restaurants perfect for your next road trip.