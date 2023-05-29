Beauty Pageant Runner-Up's Husband Smashes Crown After She Gets Second

A video shared online shows the husband of a beauty pageant runner-up smash the winner's crown after his wife was announced to have finished in second-place at an LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant in Brazil.

Emannuelly Belini, who represented Várzea Grande, was named Brazil's Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 on Saturday (May 27), seconds before the husband of Nathally Becker, who finished second, rushed the stage, snatched her crown and smashed it in apparent protest of the decision. TMZ shared footage of the incident on Monday (May 29), which left attendees in shock as Becker attempted to walk out with his wife before being stopped by security.