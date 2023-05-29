Beauty Pageant Runner-Up's Husband Smashes Crown After She Gets Second
By Jason Hall
May 29, 2023
A video shared online shows the husband of a beauty pageant runner-up smash the winner's crown after his wife was announced to have finished in second-place at an LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant in Brazil.
Emannuelly Belini, who represented Várzea Grande, was named Brazil's Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 on Saturday (May 27), seconds before the husband of Nathally Becker, who finished second, rushed the stage, snatched her crown and smashed it in apparent protest of the decision. TMZ shared footage of the incident on Monday (May 29), which left attendees in shock as Becker attempted to walk out with his wife before being stopped by security.
Representatives for the Miss Gay Mato Grosso pageant issued a statement in which they reiterated that Belini was the winner of the event and condemned Becker's husband's actions, while also threatening to take legal action in relation to the incident.
“He did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage,” said pageant coordinator Malone Haenisch via the New York Post. “We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss,” the event planner continued, “when the partner of Miss Cuiabá, who was classified in second place, invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown."