Man Falls Off Cruise Ship Near Florida Coast, Search Underway

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who went overboard on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida early Monday morning (May 29), according to WFLA.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed a 35-year-old passenger fell off a Carnival Magic cruise ship while returning to Norfolk, Virginia. The company said security footage captured the man leaning "over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 a.m. early Monday morning.”

USCG Southeast said the incident happened 186 miles east of Jacksonville. Officials added that the man's companion reported him missing later that afternoon.

The agency released the cruise ship from search and rescue efforts and instructed the captain to head toward its destination, the according to Carnival's statement. Reporters learned the vessel arrived at Norfolk Tuesday morning (May 30). Carnival also said staff also provided support to the missing man's companion.

USCG said they're searching for the 35-year-old by air and sea. No updates on the search as of Tuesday afternoon.