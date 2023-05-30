Playboi Carti & The Weeknd Seemingly Tease Upcoming Collaboration
By Tony M. Centeno
May 30, 2023
The Weeknd and Playboi Carti are hyping up fans for their upcoming collaboration.
On Saturday, May 28, both artists posted a screenshot of their recent FaceTime call together. The photo only shows them flashing huge grins after the word got out about their joint effort for the Canadian artist's soundtrack for his new show "The Idol." Carti and Abel Tesfaye don't provide a lot of details about their upcoming plans. They only included a vampire and a burning heart emoji in their respective posts. Nonetheless, their photo together was enough to get fans excited about what's to come.
🧛🏿♂️❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/cpzA4NFJik— Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) May 28, 2023
The hype for Carti and Abel's upcoming song comes shortly after their joint effort reportedly made its way to the Internet. While he was in France for the debut of "The Idol," the singer walked down the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival with his co-star Lily-Rose Depp and co-producer Sam Levinson. The alleged collaboration, which fans believe is called "Popular," was heard in the background of videos that captured Tesfaye posing for photos. Some fans also think their collaboration also features Madonna, however, the song's details have not been confirmed.
Although the show is debuting this coming weekend, the details surrounding the soundtrack for Tesfaye's debut HBO series has yet to be confirmed. Back in April, the Dawn FM singer dropped the project's first single "Double Fantasy" featuring Future. Pluto didn't get to be in the music video, but Abel made sure to fill it up with scenes from the upcoming show.
Look out for more details about the soundtrack coming soon. "The Idol" debuts on HBO this Sunday, June 4.