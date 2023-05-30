The hype for Carti and Abel's upcoming song comes shortly after their joint effort reportedly made its way to the Internet. While he was in France for the debut of "The Idol," the singer walked down the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival with his co-star Lily-Rose Depp and co-producer Sam Levinson. The alleged collaboration, which fans believe is called "Popular," was heard in the background of videos that captured Tesfaye posing for photos. Some fans also think their collaboration also features Madonna, however, the song's details have not been confirmed.



Although the show is debuting this coming weekend, the details surrounding the soundtrack for Tesfaye's debut HBO series has yet to be confirmed. Back in April, the Dawn FM singer dropped the project's first single "Double Fantasy" featuring Future. Pluto didn't get to be in the music video, but Abel made sure to fill it up with scenes from the upcoming show.



Look out for more details about the soundtrack coming soon. "The Idol" debuts on HBO this Sunday, June 4.

