SEC Coach Bashes NIL Deals, Implies Players Make Too Much

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz bashed NCAA football's NIL rule, implying that student-athletes were being overpaid for endorsements, during the SEC meetings in Destin, Florida, on Tuesday (May 30).

Drinkwitz, who will make a guaranteed salary of $6 million in 2023, as well as an escalated pay scale adding an additional $250,000 each year through 2027 ($7 million total) as part of his recent contract extension, pointed out that many collegiate athletes are making more money than his brother-in-law, who works as a pediatrician.

"We're giving guys, 18-22-year-olds, life-changing money. People are making more money on NIL than my brother-in-law who is a pediatrician who saves lives," Drinkwitz said via Sports Illustrated. "And we kind of do it cavalier and we think there's not going to be side effects and issues? There's bad actors out there, bad actors out there always trying to make a dollar, running around campuses trying to gather information. It's going to become a key issue in our locker room."