5 Jaw-Dropping Moments That Made Afro Nation Miami 2023 Unforgettable

Of the 30 artists on the lineup for the weekend, only nine of them were female and they had the most active sets of the weekend. At the main stage, Nissi Ogulu, the sister of Burna Boy, the first artist to perform on Saturday and she knocked it out of the ballpark. With the support of her live band, she performed songs like "Gravity" and "Overthinking" along with a cover of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." The following day, Ghanaian singer Gyakie opened the main stage. Over at the Piano People stage, the ladies gave fans the ultimate show that they didn't get inside the stadium. The UK's Skyla Tylaa, South Africa's DBN Gogo, sisters TxC, South African artist Kamo Mphela, Eswatini-born DJ Uncle Waffles and afrobeats artist Cuhdeejah all delivered unforgettable sets. DJ's like Uncle Waffles, for example, not only curated the vibes from the booth but she also hit the stage and busted out a lively routine with her squad of dancers.



"It was overwhelming at first," Skyla Tylaa said about her experience. "but overall it was an amazing experience. It was something I can't even put into words. The vibe and the energy on the Piano People stage was crazy."



The women of Afro Nation were the heart beat that kept the party alive all day and all night. Yet, there was one woman in particular that really saved the day.



Shenseea made TWO surprise appearances