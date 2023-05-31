Here's How Tom Brady Could Play For Raiders As Owner

Tom Brady could possibly play for the Las Vegas Raiders after recently purchasing a stake in ownership, a spokesperson for the NFL told TMZ Sports on Wednesday (May 31).

The NFL would have to conduct two league-wide votes to approve Brady being part of the Raiders' ownership group and a quarterback for the team simultaneously. Both votes would need to have 3/4 owners' approval respectively, which TMZ Sports said would be expected to happen.

TMZ Sports' report contradicts a previous report from league insider Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk in which he claimed league owners would likely prohibit the move from taking place.

“The problem, as one or more teams likely will see it if Brady ever tries to play, is that Brady’s status as an owner makes him essentially an extra member of the roster in waiting," Florio wrote. "Someone who could be signed on an emergency basis who has been attending meetings and practices and knows the offense and the systems and can get quickly up to speed.

"So if Brady is approved and if a unanimous vote would be required to let him play, don’t expect the vote to be unanimous."

NFL teams have attempted similar actions in the past, with the Eagles attempting to sign former quarterback Matt Nagy, who was on the coaching staff at the time, in 2009 and the Broncos attempting to list multiple assistant coaches on their roster during a game in which wide receiver Kendall Hinton was used as a starting quarterback, which was declined by the league.

Brady's purchase of an ownership stake was agreed to and submitted for the NFL for approval last week. ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter reported that Brady was "in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders" on May 12.