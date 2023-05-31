Landlord Kills Couple Over Dispute Before Being Shot Dead By Police

By Jason Hall

May 31, 2023

Photo: Hamilton Police

A Canadian landlord accused of killing an engaged couple living in his building during a housing dispute was shot dead by police last Saturday (May 27) evening, the New York Post reports.

The 57-year-old landlord, whose name wasn't released, reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence when cops had arrived at the scene, at which point the victims, identified as Aaron Stone, 28, and Carissa MacDonald, 27, were already dead. Stone and MacDonald were reported to be "fleeing the residence" when they were shot by the landlord, Hamilton Police Detective Sgt. Steve Berezuik confirmed Sunday (May 28) morning via CBC News.

“They are truly innocent victims,” Berezuik said of Stone and MacDonald. “… This is a very tragic incident.”

The landlord was reported to have armed himself with multiple firearms registered in his name when officers arrived at the scene, leading to a standoff that took several hours.

“We spent considerable time last night on the phone in attempts to negotiate a peaceful resolution with the male suspect,” Bereziuk said via CBC News.

The landlord eventually shot at an armored police vehicle and fired multiple shots at responding officers at around 10:00 p.m. local time, at which point officers retaliated, with the 57-year-old dying at the scene. The shooting is being investigated by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit as is standard protocol with officer-involved incidents.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.