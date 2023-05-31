Summer's nearly here and with the sun shining bright longer each day and the warm weather heating up, the beach may be calling your name.

Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for your summer getaway (Yes — even landlocked states have some incredible beaches too!). According to the site:

"While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it's pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun."

So which spot in Missouri was named the best beach in the state?

Fugitive Beach

Located about halfway between St. Louis and Springfield, Rolla's Fugitive Beach has fashioned and old quarry into a fun, beachside experience, complete with a water park and cliff jumping. Here's what RD had to say:

"Chances are, you'll happily stay a prisoner at this popular man-made beach, water park, and recreation area less than two hours from St. Louis, in Rolla. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has the scoop on this 'old quarry that has been turned into a tourist attraction,' where you'll have plenty of entertaining options, including the chance to 'zoom down a 60-foot slide, jump off 15- or 20-foot cliffs, of just take a swim, float, or play volleyball on the sand beach.' A day at Fugitive Beach is a mere $8 for adults or $5 for children, which makes it the start of a great summer vacation package."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best beaches around the country.