Tyler, The Creator Confirms Camp Flog Gnaw's Comeback In 2023

Tyler, the Creator is finally bringing back his epic music festival following a four-year hiatus.



On Wednesday, May 31, the Grammy award-winning rapper officially announced Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival's return to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles later this year. In a post on social media, Tyler confirmed the upcoming dates in November and provided some details about pre-sale tickets. Advanced ticket sales will begin on June 2 at 12 p.m. PST. The lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. The announcement comes a day after he teased the festival's return in Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's new music video.