Tyler, The Creator Confirms Camp Flog Gnaw's Comeback In 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
May 31, 2023
Tyler, the Creator is finally bringing back his epic music festival following a four-year hiatus.
On Wednesday, May 31, the Grammy award-winning rapper officially announced Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival's return to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles later this year. In a post on social media, Tyler confirmed the upcoming dates in November and provided some details about pre-sale tickets. Advanced ticket sales will begin on June 2 at 12 p.m. PST. The lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. The announcement comes a day after he teased the festival's return in Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's new music video.
back at dodger stadium: https://t.co/E8a5h3ROLJ pic.twitter.com/IS4DKUU8NN— T (@tylerthecreator) May 31, 2023
In the video for "The Hillbillies," Tyler shows up in front of Dodger Stadium towards the end of the VHS-inspired visuals. He flashes off a button that said "Camp Flog Gnaw 2023," which immediately sent fans into a frenzy online.
Tyler hasn't hosted his music festival since 2019 due to the pandemic and other projects the rapper had been working on like his successful album Call Me If You Get Lost and its corresponding tour. While COVID-19 had subsided for the most part and his tour had ended, Tyler opted to postpone the festival for another year.
Camp Flog Gnaw's last event saw Summer Walker, A$AP Rocky, Solange, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Blood Orange, Yasiin Bey and more perform on three stages. While it was rumored that Frank Ocean would appear, Drake was the surprise guest at the festival. The Scorpion rapper performed a few songs before he left after he was booed by fans who were more hype about the possibility of Ocean showing up.