Beloved Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are an undeniable American classic that you'll usually find at barbecues and parties. But if you don't feel like firing up the grill, there are plenty of eateries offering their own takes on this popular handheld, from sit-down restaurants and neighborhood joints to food stands on street corners.

If you consider yourself a hot dog connoisseur, LoveFood released a list of every state's best hot dogs, including classic recipes and jaw-dropping takes on the beef and bun.

According to writers, Sweet Dogs serves Florida's best hot dogs! Here's why this restaurant was chosen:

"A legend in Miami, Sweet Dogs is known for its outstanding service and the fact the dogs are named after sports teams. The most popular is the Miami Heat with beef chili, Cheddar, tomato, guacamole, jalapeño, and corn chips. For something out of the ordinary, the Florida Panthers, with grilled ham, sautéed peppers, sweet and sour sauce, and crispy noodles also comes highly recommended."