This Shop Serves Florida's Best Sandwich
By Zuri Anderson
May 18, 2023
There's no shortage of words to describe the almighty sandwich. It's convenient, easy to eat, and can be assembled with many different ingredients. While you can easily make a sandwich at home, it's always fun to see what local chefs are crafting, as well.
If you're craving a one-of-a-kind sandwich, look no further than LoveFood. Writers looked at user reviews, accolades, and other sources to determine every state's best sandwich. The website states, "Making a truly great sammie is no small feat. From classic Reubens and crowd-pleasing BLTs to local specialties and scrumptious subs, these are the best sandwiches in every state."
According to the list, Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop serves Florida's most delicious sandwich: the Cubano! Here's why it was chosen:
"Famous in Miami, throughout the state, and even the country, Enriqueta's Cubanos are the best in Florida. This veteran Miami shop offers the classic – and then some. Perfect proportions of thinly sliced ham, roast pork, cheese, pickles, mustard, and mayo are toasted between the two slices of panini-style bread. It's an unbeatable sandwich that visitors and locals love."
You can find this restaurant at 186 NE 29th St. in Miami.
For a continued list of every state's top sandwich, visit lovefood.com.