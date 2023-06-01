Coast Guard Suspends Search For Man Who Fell Off Cruise Ship Near Florida

By Bill Galluccio

June 1, 2023

Carnival Magic Departs Dubrovni
Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a man who fell off a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. Carnival Cruise Line said that the man, identified as Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. by WTKR, leaned over the balcony in his stateroom and fell into the water around 4 a.m. on Monday (May 29).

The Carnival Magic was about 186 miles off the coast of Jacksonville at the time.

Peale was reported missing by his long-term fiancee, Jennilyn Michelle Blosser, later that day, prompting a massive search for him.

The Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy spent roughly 60 hours searching the Atlantic Ocean for Peale, covering over 5,100 square miles.

"The Seventh Coast Guard District dispatched multiple search and rescue assets as soon as we were notified of the missing person. Our command center watchstanders provided search patterns to cutter crews and air crews who actively searched from Monday through Wednesday evening," said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper, Coast Guard District Seven search and rescue mission coordinator. "The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is never one we take lightly. We offer our most sincere condolences to Mr. Peale's family and friends."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.