Coast Guard Suspends Search For Man Who Fell Off Cruise Ship Near Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a man who fell off a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. Carnival Cruise Line said that the man, identified as Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. by WTKR, leaned over the balcony in his stateroom and fell into the water around 4 a.m. on Monday (May 29).

The Carnival Magic was about 186 miles off the coast of Jacksonville at the time.

Peale was reported missing by his long-term fiancee, Jennilyn Michelle Blosser, later that day, prompting a massive search for him.

The Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy spent roughly 60 hours searching the Atlantic Ocean for Peale, covering over 5,100 square miles.

"The Seventh Coast Guard District dispatched multiple search and rescue assets as soon as we were notified of the missing person. Our command center watchstanders provided search patterns to cutter crews and air crews who actively searched from Monday through Wednesday evening," said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper, Coast Guard District Seven search and rescue mission coordinator. "The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is never one we take lightly. We offer our most sincere condolences to Mr. Peale's family and friends."