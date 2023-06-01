Florida Donut Shops Named Among The Best In America

When it comes to a warm, fluffy donut, you can enjoy it just about any time. From the start of the morning to the end of a long, busy day, these delightful treats are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. Even better are the various different flavors and types crafted at dedicated donut shops.

That's why Yelp released its 2023 list of the 100 best donut shops in the country, from dedicated bakeries to hybrid businesses serving up delicious variations.

Ten Florida donut shops made it on the list, and the highest-ranking one is Donuts To Go in Sanford! Coming in the No. 24 spot overall, many Yelpers recommend you come early to this shop because the donuts sell out quickly. Many yummy flavors are on the menu, and they even have cute, square-shaped donuts.

Here are the Florida donut shops that were featured on the 2023 list:

Bake Shack (Dania Beach)

Pink Love Donuts & More (Oakland Park)

Thomas Donut & Snack Shop (Panama City Beach)

Hole in One Donut (Tampa)

Donnie’s Donuts (Ormond Beach)

The Hollywood Donut Factory (Hollywood)

DG Doughnuts (Ocoee)

Valkyrie Doughnuts (Orlando)

Dan-D Donuts & Deli (Panama City)

Here's how Yelp picked the top donut shops in America:

"We identified businesses in the donuts category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1st, 2022 and March 31st, 2023. This list looked at businesses in the US and Canada. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of May 1st, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 1st, 2023."

Curious about the other amazing donut shops? Check out the full list on yelp.com.