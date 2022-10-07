This Is Florida's Best Chocolate Cake

Nothing crushes chocolate cravings like chocolate cake. This classic, decadent dessert comes in many forms, and most people enjoy it after a nice meal. But no one is stopping you from having a slice at any time of day. It's not hard to seek it out, too. Plenty of restaurants, bakeries, and eateries have chocolate cake on the menu.

With that said, where can you find the most delicious chocolate cake in Florida? Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. According to the website, The Equestrian has the Sunshine State's best chocolate cake.

"A new resort flanking the World Equestrian Center recently opened in Ocala," writers say. "The Equestrian reflects the theme of the 'horse capital of the world,' but also serves an old-fashioned chocolate cake with a view. You can opt for the treats from the on-site patisserie, but the best bet is found at Stirrups Restaurant. Sit on the porch to watch the competing horses and enjoy Florida's best—a springy chocolate sponge cake with decadently rich icing made with couverture chocolate. If you aren't familiar, that's a grade of chocolate higher in cocoa butter and appreciated for its superior taste and texture."

The Equestrian is located at 8510 NW 17th Lane in Ocala.

