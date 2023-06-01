Kim Cattrall To Return In Season 2 Of 'Sex And The City' Reboot

Samantha Jones is making a comeback in the upcoming second season of And Just Like That.... According to People, MAX (formerly known as HBOMax) has confirmed that actress Kim Cattrall will make an appearance as her beloved character in the second season of the Sex and the City reboot.

However, her return will be brief, according to several reports. Cattrall's Samantha is expected to speak to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on the phone during the season 2 finale of AJLT. Fans hoping that this means we'll see a full-cast reunion seem to be out of luck, though. According to Variety, Cattrall filmed her cameo back in March in New York City, "without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series:" Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. She also didn't interact with the series creator Michael Patrick King per the outlet.

The iconic show's reboot premiered in December 2021 and fans on social media were disappointed when they discovered Samantha, the show's most brazen character, would not be involved. Cattrall has also been vocal about her disinterest in reprising the career-defining role. “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” Cattrall told Variety back in 2022. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

And Just Like That... returns to MAX on June 22nd.