Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting 2 Women At Federal Way Bar Identified

Police have identified the man accused of killing two women and injuring another in a shooting at a bar in Western Washington, per KOMO. The Federal Way Police Department named 31-year-old Samuel Ramirez Jr. as the suspect in the deaths of 37-year-old Katie Duhnke and 38-year-old Jessyca Hohn, both of whom were employees at Stars Bar & Grill.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:30 a.m. on May 21. Authorities said both women were pronounced dead at the scene, and an unidentified male customer was rushed to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Less than an hour before the shooting, the customer noticed Ramirez had a firearm and alerted Duhnke and Hohn about it, according to charging documents obtained by Federal Way Mirror. The women then confronted Ramirez, and the customer intervened by tackling the suspect to the ground, records say. When Ramirez surrendered and the customer got off him, that's when the 31-year-old pulled out a handgun and opened fire, investigators claim.

"He is the only one who can answer why he pulled out a gun and killed them like he did and tried to kill my friend,” Danielle Macready, a bartender, told KOMO. “He knew the girls, he knew them, that is why he would come in on Saturday.”

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Ramirez with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and attempted murder in the shooting.

Anyone with information about Ramirez is encouraged to call 911. Police also warned people not to engage with Ramirez because he's considered "dangerous and armed."