Is there anything more American than a hot dog? For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are a classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. No matter if you enjoy the classic ketchup and mustard toppings or prefer it loaded up with tomatoes, chili or sauerkraut, you can customize hot dogs however you like to make your perfect bite.

LoveFood found the best hot dog joints in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state based on user reviews, awards, and personal experience. According to the site, the list is filled with restaurants serving classic dogs like chili cheese or Chicago to some that have a more unique style.

So what was named the best place for hot dogs in Wisconsin? The best hot dog joint in the Badger State, is The Vanguard. This Milwaukee staple has repeatedly been named the best place spot to find a great hot dog, and one stop in will prove why that's the case. The Vanguard is located at 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue in Milwaukee.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Cool but casual joint The Vanguard is an embodiment of Milwaukee — chilled out, unpretentious and hard not to love. People like the variety of sausage options, including bratwurst, Cheddarwurst, Italian, and red chorizo, plus veggie and vegan options. Whatever you choose, we recommend getting it Milwaukee style (of course), with cheese curds, Cheddar, and Cheez Whiz. There [are] mouth-watering specials, too."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best hot dog joints in the country.