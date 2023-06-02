800,000 Maryland License Plates Inadvertently Advertise Gambling Website

"The MVA does not endorse the views or content on the current website using that URL, and is working with the agency’s IT department to identify options to resolve the current issue," the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration said in a statement obtained by FOX 5 Baltimore.

Domain registration records showed that ownership of the url was last changed in November 2022. The MVA told WBALTV that 798,000 War of 1812 license plates donning the url are currently active in the state of Maryland.

The agency said its IT department was continuing to work toward identifying fixable options in relation to the issue.