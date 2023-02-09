This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Maryland
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
Chick-fil-A is the most popular fast food chain among Maryland residents, according to Cheapism.com.
The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with Chick-fil-A selected as the No. 1 choice for Maryland.
"There are no crab cakes sold in Maryland's top five fast food restaurants, where Chick-fil-A is the most popular," Cheapism wrote. "But, you can get seafood salad at Subway, which comes in fifth place."
Maryland's top five fast food chains are included below:
- Chick-fil-A
- Taco Bell
- Burger King
- McDonald's
- Subway
Chick-fil-A was also the top choice in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Indiana and Maryland.
Cheapism's top choices in each of the lower 48 states are included below:
- Alabama- Sonic
- Arizona- Sonic
- Arkansas- Sonic
- California- McDonald's
- Colorado- Chick-fil-A
- Connecticut- Wendy's
- Delaware- Chick-fil-A
- Florida- Chick-fil-A
- Georgia- McDonald's
- Idaho- Sonic
- Illinois- Wendy's
- Indiana- Chick-fil-A
- Iowa- Taco Bell
- Kansas- Sonic
- Kentucky- Sonic
- Louisiana- Popeyes
- Maine- Taco Bell
- Maryland- Chick-fil-A
- Massachusetts- Taco Bell
- Michigan- Taco Bell
- Minnesota- Taco Bell
- Missisippi- Sonic
- Missouri- Sonic
- Montana- Wendy's
- Nebraska- Sonic
- Nevada- McDonald's
- New Hampshire- Taco Bell
- New Jersey- Wendy's
- New Mexico- Sonic
- New York- Wendy's
- North Carolina- McDonald's
- North Dakota- McDonald's
- Ohio- Taco Bell
- Oklahoma- Sonic
- Oregon- Taco Bell
- Pennsylvania- McDonald's
- Rhode Island- McDonald's
- South Carolina- Sonic
- South Dakota- Culver's
- Tennessee- Sonic
- Texas- Sonic
- Utah- Wendy's
- Vermont- Taco Bell
- Virginia- McDonald's
- Washington- Wendy's
- West Virginia- Wendy's
- Wisconsin- Culver's
- Wyoming- Wendy's