This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Maryland

Chick-fil-A is the most popular fast food chain among Maryland residents, according to Cheapism.com.

The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with Chick-fil-A selected as the No. 1 choice for Maryland.

"There are no crab cakes sold in Maryland's top five fast food restaurants, where Chick-fil-A is the most popular," Cheapism wrote. "But, you can get seafood salad at Subway, which comes in fifth place."

Maryland's top five fast food chains are included below:

Chick-fil-A Taco Bell Burger King McDonald's Subway

Chick-fil-A was also the top choice in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Indiana and Maryland.

