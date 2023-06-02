Burna Boy Channels Brandy & Ma$e For New Song 'Sittin On Top Of The World'

The song acts as the follow-up to his recent collaboration with J Balvin "Rollercoaster" and his successful album Love, Damini. The 19-track LP contains his global hit "Last, Last," which was inspired by Toni Braxton's Darkchild-produced song "He Wasn't Man Enough." The popular record went on to earn a nomination at the 65th Grammy Awards earlier this year, and recently reached platinum status.



It's truly been a busy year for Burna Boy. The 31-year-old artist made waves on numerous stages across the world like Coachella, Dreamville Musiic Festival, the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 4. He's got plenty more performances planned for 2023 like his sold-out show at London Stadium in the UK on June 3rd and a co-headlining set at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show on June 10th. He also plans to return to the U.S. for his upcoming concert Citi Field in New York City on July 8.



Listen to Burna Boy's new song "Sittin' On Top Of The World" below