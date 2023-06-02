Burna Boy Channels Brandy & Ma$e For New Song 'Sittin On Top Of The World'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 2, 2023
Burna Boy is back with another banger inspired by a R&B classic.
On Thursday night, June 1, the Nigerian singer released his new single "Sittin' On Top Of The World" and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. On the track produced by Skread, Burna Boy croons over a sample of Brandy and Ma$e's 1998 collaboration "Top of the World" that was written and produced by Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Ms. Norwood and Mason Betha. In his version, Burna boasts about giving his special lady everything she could dream of. A preview of the track surfaced a week ago ahead of his headlining appearance at Afro Nation in Miami.
The song acts as the follow-up to his recent collaboration with J Balvin "Rollercoaster" and his successful album Love, Damini. The 19-track LP contains his global hit "Last, Last," which was inspired by Toni Braxton's Darkchild-produced song "He Wasn't Man Enough." The popular record went on to earn a nomination at the 65th Grammy Awards earlier this year, and recently reached platinum status.
It's truly been a busy year for Burna Boy. The 31-year-old artist made waves on numerous stages across the world like Coachella, Dreamville Musiic Festival, the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 4. He's got plenty more performances planned for 2023 like his sold-out show at London Stadium in the UK on June 3rd and a co-headlining set at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show on June 10th. He also plans to return to the U.S. for his upcoming concert Citi Field in New York City on July 8.
