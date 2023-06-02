Chiefs Superfan Added To 'Most Wanted' List

Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, better known by his moniker 'Chiefsaholic,' has been added to the Kansas City 'Most Wanted' list, FOX 4 Kansas City reports.

Babudar has reportedly been on the run amid a $1 million bond after cutting off his leg monitor in March, bondsman Michael Lloyd told BroBible.com's Dov Kleiman at the time. The fan was set to be arraigned on charges stemming from a bank robbery before disappearing prior to the scheduled hearing.

Babudar currently ranks fifth among the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers' 'Most Wanted Fugitives List' as of Friday (June 2). The superfan was booked at around 10:15 a.m. on December 16, two days before the Chiefs' road game against the Houston Texans, which he had publicly stated he planned to attend, having done so for both home and road games throughout the season.