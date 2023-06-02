Former Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Lands New Job: Report
By Jason Hall
June 2, 2023
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly planning to hire Frank Vogel as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday (June 2).
Vogel led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship during the 2020 NBA Bubble postseason in the isolation zone at Walt Disney World, which followed a COVID-shortened season, but was fired after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.
"BREAKING: The Suns are planning to hire Frank Vogel as the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. Sides are starting work on a long-term deal. Vogel brings with him a 2020 NBA title and history of constructing high-level defenses," Wojnarowski tweeted.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2023
Vogel went 126-98 during three seasons in Los Angeles, but had a worse record during each season following the Lakers' championship season in 2019-20. Los Angeles finished the 2020-21 season with a 42-30 record, ranking seventh in the Western Conference and getting eliminated in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Lakers missed the postseason entirely in 2021-22, finishing the regular season with a 32-49 record and ranking 11th in the Western Conference. Vogel owns a career head coaching record of 398-340, having previously served as the Indiana Pacers' head coach from 2011-16 -- making the playoffs five times in six seasons -- and the Orlando Magic's head coach from 2016-18.