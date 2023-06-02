Former Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Lands New Job: Report

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly planning to hire Frank Vogel as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday (June 2).

Vogel led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship during the 2020 NBA Bubble postseason in the isolation zone at Walt Disney World, which followed a COVID-shortened season, but was fired after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

"BREAKING: The Suns are planning to hire Frank Vogel as the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. Sides are starting work on a long-term deal. Vogel brings with him a 2020 NBA title and history of constructing high-level defenses," Wojnarowski tweeted.