NBA Issues Ruling On Nikola Jokic, Mat Ishbia Incident

The National Basketball Association has fined Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic $25,000 for "making improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside," but will not be suspended in relation to an incident involving Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4 of the Western Conference Playoffs semifinals series in Phoenix Sunday (May 7) night, Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, the NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, announced in a press release shared on behalf of the league.

Jokic, the back-to-back NBA MVP for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, was called for a technical foul after he attempted to snatch the ball from Ishbia, who was sitting courtside at the time and hit the billionaire with an elbow during the second quarter of the Suns' 129-124 win.