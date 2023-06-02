Undefeated Boxing Champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Taken Into Custody Again

Undefeated boxing champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis was again taken into custody following an "impromptu hearing" held in Baltimore on Thursday (June 1), less than a month after being sentenced to three months of home detention in relation to a hit-and-run crash, the Baltimore Banner reports.

Davis, 28, was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in jail by Judge Althea Handy, according to Sheriff Sam Cogen, whose deputies placed the boxer into custody following the hearing. Online records don't show details of a court hearing or possible violation of his sentence, but the boxer's attorney, Michael Tomko, confirmed an "impromptu hearing" took place at around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Davis was previously sentenced to home detention on May 5 after pleading guilty to a 2020 hit-and-run crash that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. Handy ordered Davis to serve 90 days home detention at the residence of his trainer, Calvin Ford, as well as perform 200 hours of community service, complete a program at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland and participate in a victim impact panel put on by the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Davis is one of boxing's brightest stars, currently holding the WBA lightweight title since 2019 and having held the IBF super featherweight title in 2019; WBA super featherweight title twice between 2018 and 2021; and the WBA super lightweight title in 2021, while compiling a perfect 29-0 career professional record with 27 knockouts. The 28-year-old is coming off a seventh-round TKO win against Ryan Garcia in April.