Washington Has One Of The Most Popular Craft Breweries In America

By Zuri Anderson

June 2, 2023

Craft Beer Sampler Tray
Photo: Getty Images

Craft breweries have become way more than spots to enjoy some specially-brewed drinks. They've evolved into community hubs that can feature food trucks, live music, and exhilarating events. If you love sipping on some craft beer, 24/7 Wall St. released a list of the most popular craft breweries in America.

"To determine the most popular craft brewers in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a list ranking brewing companies by sales volume in 2022, published by the Brewers Association, a non-profit trade organization serving small and independent American breweries," the website wrote about its list.

According to writers, Washington state is home to one of these amazing craft breweries: Georgetown Brewing Co.! Ranking at No. 21, this spot has been serving draft microbrews and other concoctions for nearly 15 years. Here's why it was chosen:

"Georgetown Brewing Co. got its start when its owners, Manny and Roger, grabbed a 15-barrel system from a defunct brewery in North Carolina in 2002. It’s now the largest independent brewery in Washington State, selling its line of Bodhizafa IPA, Lucille IPA, Johnny Utah Pale Ale, and Roger’s Pilsner."

You can find this brewery at 5200 Denver Ave S in Seattle.

Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.