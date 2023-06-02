Washington Has One Of The Most Popular Craft Breweries In America

Craft breweries have become way more than spots to enjoy some specially-brewed drinks. They've evolved into community hubs that can feature food trucks, live music, and exhilarating events. If you love sipping on some craft beer, 24/7 Wall St. released a list of the most popular craft breweries in America.

"To determine the most popular craft brewers in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a list ranking brewing companies by sales volume in 2022, published by the Brewers Association, a non-profit trade organization serving small and independent American breweries," the website wrote about its list.

According to writers, Washington state is home to one of these amazing craft breweries: Georgetown Brewing Co.! Ranking at No. 21, this spot has been serving draft microbrews and other concoctions for nearly 15 years. Here's why it was chosen:

"Georgetown Brewing Co. got its start when its owners, Manny and Roger, grabbed a 15-barrel system from a defunct brewery in North Carolina in 2002. It’s now the largest independent brewery in Washington State, selling its line of Bodhizafa IPA, Lucille IPA, Johnny Utah Pale Ale, and Roger’s Pilsner."

You can find this brewery at 5200 Denver Ave S in Seattle.

Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.