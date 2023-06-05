Fatal Private Plane Crash That Caused Fighter Jet Response Left A 'Crater'

By Jason Hall

June 5, 2023

Yellow police tape
Photo: Getty Images

A "crater" was reported to be left at the site of a crash involving a private plane near Raphine, Virginia, on Sunday (June 4), four first responders told CNN.

The responders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they believe the Cessna plane impacted the ground at a very steep angle, leaving small pieces of wreckage behind.

“There was nothing really bigger than your arm,” one said via CNN.

The responders also confirmed that signs of human remains were found at the scene after previous reports of no survivors among the four people reported to be on board at the time of the crash. Federal officials continue to investigate the incident Monday (June 5) after reports of the unresponsive plane flying near the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, which resulted in military fighter jets attempting to intercept the aircraft before it crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed investigators would be present at the crash site Monday to "begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft" in a statement obtained by CNN. The civilian aircraft was reported to have taken off from an airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was scheduled to land at MacArthur Airport on Long Island, but missed its destination by more than 300 miles before crashing in northern Virginia.

Police have not publicly identified the passengers killed in the crash and details on why the plane veered off course or the cause of the crash hasn't been determined.

