12 Facts You Didn't Know About The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Get ready for an unforgettable musical extravaganza as the iHeartRadio Music Festival returns to Las Vegas on September 22nd and 23rd. This year's lineup is set to be a powerhouse of talent, with renowned bands and chart-topping artists taking the stage at the iconic T-Mobile Arena. Prepare to be blown away by performances from Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and many more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, iHeartRadio Music Festival promises exclusive collaborations and surprise acts that will leave fans buzzing with excitement.

Don't worry if you can't make it to Vegas—thanks to Hulu, the Official Stream Destination, you can catch all the thrilling moments of each night's performances. Livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no extra cost, and with on-demand highlights available in the weeks following the event, music lovers worldwide can immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live across over 150 markets through iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app, ensuring that the music reverberates far and wide. Get ready for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup with these 12 essential facts you need to know about our star-studded lineup.