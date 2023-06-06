12 Facts You Didn't Know About The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

By Shayna Spero

June 6, 2023

Get ready for an unforgettable musical extravaganza as the iHeartRadio Music Festival returns to Las Vegas on September 22nd and 23rd. This year's lineup is set to be a powerhouse of talent, with renowned bands and chart-topping artists taking the stage at the iconic T-Mobile Arena. Prepare to be blown away by performances from Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and many more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, iHeartRadio Music Festival promises exclusive collaborations and surprise acts that will leave fans buzzing with excitement.

Don't worry if you can't make it to Vegas—thanks to Hulu, the Official Stream Destination, you can catch all the thrilling moments of each night's performances. Livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no extra cost, and with on-demand highlights available in the weeks following the event, music lovers worldwide can immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live across over 150 markets through iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app, ensuring that the music reverberates far and wide. Get ready for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup with these 12 essential facts you need to know about our star-studded lineup.

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Perform Live In Brisbane
Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The name Foo Fighters is derived from a phrase used by World War II pilots to describe unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Studio 666" - After Party
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Fall Out Boy

The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Drummer Andy Hurley is not only a talented musician but also the owner of vegan café, 'Oracle Coffee Company' in Portland, Oregon.

iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio

Kelly Clarkson

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has a strong interest in literature and has even written a children's book titled River Rose and the Magical Lullaby. The book, which was inspired by her own daughter, follows the adventures of a young girl named River Rose, who discovers a magical adventure while visiting the zoo.

Photo: Greg Noire for iHeartRadio

Kane Brown

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

After Kane's Drunk Or Dreamin' tour concludes this September (2023), the country music star says he will take some time off and may even consider a career in acting. The performer recently made his television debut as a guest star on CBS' Fire Country. "Acting has been a life-long dream of mine, and to make my debut on a hit series like Fire Country is such an honor," he tells People.

Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

Lil Wayne

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman - Inside
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

After being signed to Cash Money Records at just 11-years-old, the rapper, at the request of his mother, did not curse on any of his records. That is, until his debut album, Tha Block Is Hot, when the hip hop legend rapped, "Look, I don’t curse / But in this verse, man, f*** the world.” 

Photo: Brenton Ho for iHeartRadio

Lenny Kravtiz

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Lenny Kravitz, who has been an inspiration to generations of artists throughout his long career, finds new inspiration of his own in R&B singer, Steve Lacy. The performer described Lacy as someone who "reinspires" him in a recent interview with Variety.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio

Miguel

Annenberg Foundation And KCRW's Sound In Focus Concert With Miguel, Gabriel Garzon Montano And DJ Stretch Armstrong
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Miguel has co-written songs for artists such as Usher and Musiq Soulchild. In fact, Miguel's smash song "Sure Thing" almost made it's way to an Usher album!

Photo: Andrew Swartz for iHeartRadio

Public Enemy

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carlton Ridenhour (Chuck D) and William Drayton (Flavor Flav) founded Public Enemy in 1985 after meeting at Adelphi University on Long Island in the mid-1980s.

Photo of PUBLIC ENEMY
Photo: Suzie Gibbons/Redferns

Sheryl Crow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

In the late 1980s, Sheryl Crow worked as a backup singer on Michael Jackson's Bad tour, where she duetted with him on the song, "I Just Can't Stop Loving You." This was one of Crow's first jobs in the music industry.

Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Perform At Staples Center
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tim McGraw is a certified private pilot. The country artist has long been interested in aviation, and he has posted videos to social media that show his perspective from the cockpit of his Cirrus Vision SF50.

Photo: Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio

TLC

UPN's Live Finale of "R U The Girl"
Photo: Getty Images

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified TLC's CrazySexyCool album 12-times platinum, making them the first female group to receive this honor.

TLC
Photo: Tim Roney/Getty Images

Thirty Seconds To Mars

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023
Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

To promote their second album, 'A Beautiful Lie,' the band hid golden tickets inside 12 copies, giving the 12 lucky people free admission to any concert of their choosing, as well as backstage access.

Thirty Seconds To Mars Perform At The O2 Arena
Photo: Matthew Baker/Getty Images
