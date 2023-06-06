Hijacked School Bus Leads Cops Through Corn Fields During Multistate Chase

A hijacked school bus led police through cornfields during a multistate chase last week.

Dashcam footage obtained and shared by Law & Crime shows a Cincinnati area school bus leading police across state lines into Indiana last Tuesday (May 30). Chad A. Murdock, 32, was identified as the individual who hijacked the bus and charged with criminal recklessness with a vehicle, possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement.

Murdock is reported to have taken the bus from the Cincinnati area at around 10:15 a.m. local time and "raced through corn fields and numerous yards" while attempting to evade police before getting the bus stuck in a field in Shelby County, Indiana, according to Law & Crime.