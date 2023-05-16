Joe Burrow Addresses 'What I Want' In Contract Talks

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow addressed ongoing negotiations on a long-term extension while speaking to reporters on Tuesday (March 16).

"I'm involved. That's in the works," Burrow told reporters on Tuesday via NFL.com. "That's not really something that I like to play out in the media. Just the way I think they want to do business, I want to do business, we prefer to keep that between us."

Burrow is entering the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, with the Bengals having already picked up his fifth-year option, which will also be guaranteed for injury. Typically, top quarterbacks sign massive extensions during the offseason between their third and fourth NFL seasons, as was the case with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signing a massive extension in 2021.

"No, I haven't really talked to (Allen) about it," Burrow said via NFL.com. "I'm pretty clear on what I want in the contract and what I think is best for myself and the team. So we're on the road to making that happen."

Burrow is predicted to be in line for a record-setting deal with the quarterback pay scale having increased from Jalen Hurts' then-record-setting extension with the Philadelphia Eagles being surpassed by Lamar Jackson's extension with the Baltimore Ravens days later. The former Heisman Trophy winner has met lofty expectations, leading the Bengals to postseason berths in each of the past two seasons, which included snapping a 15-year playoff drought during the team's AFC championship season in 2021 and a combined 22-10 record in his past 32 regular-season starts.

Burrow has thrown for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions on 1,044 of 1,530 passing attempts during his three-year NFL career, which includes 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 414 of 606 passing in 2022.