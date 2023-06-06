June 6 In Hip-Hop History: DJ Khaled Drops His Debut Album
By Tony M. Centeno
June 6, 2023
DJ Khaled's legacy began as a DJ over two decades ago. Yet, his journey as an artist kicked off with his debut album, which dropped 17 years ago today.
On June 6, 2006, the Miami-based DJ released his first studio LP Listennn... the Album via Terror Squad Entertainment and Koch Records. In the months leading up to its release, Khaled drop the album's first Cool-N-Dre-produced single "Holla At Me" featuring Lil Wayne, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Rick Ross and Pitbull. The 17-track project also features hits like "Born-N-Raised" with Pit, Rozay & Trick Daddy and "Grammy Family" with Kanye West, Consequence & John Legend.
In addition to his crew of Miami's legends, Khaled also recruited some of Hip-Hop's heavy-hitters for the project. Jeezy, Bun B, Beanie Sigel, Jadakiss, Juelz Santana, Akon, Styles P, Twista, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Trina, Birdman, T.I. and a lot more make appearances on the project over production by Streetrunner, The Diaz Brothers, Mr. Collipark, DVLP, DJ Nasty & LVM and others.
Listennn was the ultimate preview of what Khaled would achieve in the future. His unique collaborations were unlike anything the rap game had ever heard at that time. The album's title doubled as the first infectious catchphrase he became known for outside of the South. It also debuted in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 album and sold 44,000 copies in its first week.
Congratulations to DJ Khaled for 17 years of Listennn... the Album. Relive the project's biggest hits below.