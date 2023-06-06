In addition to his crew of Miami's legends, Khaled also recruited some of Hip-Hop's heavy-hitters for the project. Jeezy, Bun B, Beanie Sigel, Jadakiss, Juelz Santana, Akon, Styles P, Twista, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Trina, Birdman, T.I. and a lot more make appearances on the project over production by Streetrunner, The Diaz Brothers, Mr. Collipark, DVLP, DJ Nasty & LVM and others.

Listennn was the ultimate preview of what Khaled would achieve in the future. His unique collaborations were unlike anything the rap game had ever heard at that time. The album's title doubled as the first infectious catchphrase he became known for outside of the South. It also debuted in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 album and sold 44,000 copies in its first week.



Congratulations to DJ Khaled for 17 years of Listennn... the Album. Relive the project's biggest hits below.