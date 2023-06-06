Nicki Minaj Confirms Release Date For First Album In 5 Years

Nicki Minaj is finally ready to release her long-awaited album.



On Monday evening, June 5, Minaj took to Twitter to reveal the release date of her upcoming LP. The beloved artist announced the date and nothing more in her short-and-sweet tweet. She didn't confirm the album's title but she included a couple of emojis that could allude to the project's name. The queen of the Barbz has been teasing the project for quite some time so the update was major news to her fans.



“10/20/23 The Album,” she wrote with a disc and pink ribbon emojis.