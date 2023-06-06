Nicki Minaj Confirms Release Date For First Album In 5 Years
By Tony M. Centeno
June 6, 2023
Nicki Minaj is finally ready to release her long-awaited album.
On Monday evening, June 5, Minaj took to Twitter to reveal the release date of her upcoming LP. The beloved artist announced the date and nothing more in her short-and-sweet tweet. She didn't confirm the album's title but she included a couple of emojis that could allude to the project's name. The queen of the Barbz has been teasing the project for quite some time so the update was major news to her fans.
“10/20/23 The Album,” she wrote with a disc and pink ribbon emojis.
10/20/23— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 5, 2023
The Album 💿🎀
It's been over a year since Nicki Minaj began her music blitz in preparation for the album, which will be the follow-up to her 2018 LP Queen. After kicking off 2022 with two Lil Baby-assisted singles, she served up more bangers like "We Go Up" with Fivio Foreign and "Super Freaky Girl." The latter record got the remix treatment from JT of City Girls, Maliibu Miitch, Akbar V, Katie Got Bandz and BIA.
Following collaborations with Coi Leray, Yung Bleu and others, Nicki entered the spring season with her most recent single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." She continued her feature run with epic joint efforts with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kim Petras and Ice Spice. Last month, Minaj hopped on Sexyy Red and Tay Keith's "Pound Town 2" and helped both artists break into the the Billboard Hot 100 chart for first time.
"The past 5 years I produced dozens of songs that hit the hot 100 chart but Pound Town is my first one as an artist thank you @SexyyRed314_ & @NICKIMINAJ 🔥🙏🏾" Keith tweeted.
Look out for Nicki Minaj's album on October 20.