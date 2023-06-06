The Most Unusual Restaurant Experience In Wisconsin

By Sarah Tate

June 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Most restaurants focus on serving guests high-quality food with friendly service, but some restaurants go above and beyond in theme or decor to make it a meal that is truly one to remember.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants offering the most unusual dining experience, compiling a list of the most unique spot in each state, "from a restaurant where diners can watch mermaids swim while eating [to] spots inside old train carriages."

So which Wisconsin restaurant is the most unusual restaurant experience in the state?

SafeHouse

Test your super spy skills at the Milwaukee restaurant that offers good food as well as your very own mini mission complete with scavenger hunts and secret clues.

SafeHouse is located at 779 N. Front Street in Milwaukee.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dine at SafeHouse in Milwaukee. This secret agent-theme restaurant comes complete with pre-dinner scavenger hunts, hidden clues, sliding bookcases, and spy cameras. You even need a password to enter. The inventive menu includes Mission Impossible Angus beef patties, Covert Chops, and Classified Breakfasts, and customers say the food is as good as the whole experience."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the most unique dining experiences around the country.

