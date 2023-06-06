WATCH: Damar Hamlin Makes Official Return To Football Field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his official return to football during an OTA session on Tuesday (June 6), appearing on the field for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest in January, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reports.

"Hamlin was slow to get up from a contested ball in a team drill and spent brief time with athletic trainers looking at his right arm/shoulder. He threw his helmet in frustration, but returned to practice and continued participating shortly after," Getzenberg reported.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed that Hamlin was cleared to resume full activity in April, just three months removed from suffering cardiac arrest during a since-canceled Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.