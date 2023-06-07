Blueface Arrested In Connection With An Alleged Robbery

"We look forward to vigorously defending him on both cases," Blueface's attorneys Lisa Rasmussen and Kristina Wildeveld said.



The "Thotiana" rapper was initially arrested after he opened fire at a man outside of the Euphoric Gentlemen's Club last October. The alleged victim reportedly made a joke about Blueface while talking to "some females in a cheap vehicle." Police say that joke set off Blueface's camp and they retaliated by attacking the man. After the man dipped to his truck, Blue's crew thought he was "going for a gun." That's when Blueface allegedly fired shots at the vehicle, which reportedly grazed the man on his left hand and left bullet marks on his truck.



Blueface was arrested outside of Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas a month later. He was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.